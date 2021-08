Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every Tuesday throughout the summer, the Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition has held the “Here for Good” Market. The hope is that it brings people into Downtown Brainerd and gets them shopping, showing them what businesses in the area have to offer.

