Organizations Awarded $83,000 in Hubbard County to Support Kids, Families

Emma HudziakNov. 30 2021

According to a recent press release from the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, $83,000 has been recently awarded to children and families of Hubbard County by the Hewitt Family Charitable Fund.

From funding emergency shelters, and camp experiences, this fund has awarded this money to agencies and non-profits in order to support programs and initiatives that could potentially have a long-lasting impact on the lives of both children and families in Hubbard County.

Those awarded funds include:

  • Akeley Regional Community Center, for Emergency Shelter Funding
  • Family Safety Network, for a Trained Shelter and Housing Specialist
  • CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation – Community Health, for Handle with Care
  • MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership Inc., for a car program
  • Kinship of the Park Rapids Area, for creating Opportunities for Kinship Kids
  • Kinship of the Park Rapids Area, for Camp Experiences
  • Park Rapids ISD 309, for Outdoor Adventure Skills

