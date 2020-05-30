Operation Sandwich Delivers Weekly Meals Amid COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bridges of Hope is offering its Operation Sandwich Program in Brainerd this summer by providing free meals to children and families in need. Volunteers are distributing a week’s supply of lunches to minimize face-to-face contact.

Operation Sandwich is a grassroots program that started several years ago to end childhood hunger by feeding children throughout the Brainerd Lakes area with free meals when lunch is not accessible.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, staff members organized a way to offer lunches weekly instead of everyday. Over 150 individuals have received lunches in the first week, and Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, and Pine River will begin distributions next week on June 4th.

Those in need of weekly meals can visit the Bridges of Hope website to fill out the lunch request form, in order to reserve a week’s supply of lunches.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today