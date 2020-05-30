Lakeland PBS

Operation Sandwich Delivers Weekly Meals Amid COVID-19

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 30 2020

Bridges of Hope is offering its Operation Sandwich Program in Brainerd this summer by providing free meals to children and families in need. Volunteers are distributing a week’s supply of lunches to minimize face-to-face contact.

Operation Sandwich is a grassroots program that started several years ago to end childhood hunger by feeding children throughout the Brainerd Lakes area with free meals when lunch is not accessible.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, staff members organized a way to offer lunches weekly instead of everyday. Over 150 individuals have received lunches in the first week, and Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, and Pine River will begin distributions next week on June 4th.

Those in need of weekly meals can visit the Bridges of Hope website to fill out the lunch request form, in order to reserve a week’s supply of lunches.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Considers Outdoor Dining Options and Concerns

In Focus: Musicians Band Together to Send Message of Hope to Frontline Workers

Lakewood Health System’s Eagle Bend Clinic to Reopen on June 1

COVID-19 Deaths Near 1,000 in Minnesota

Latest Stories

Bemidji City Council Considers Outdoor Dining Options and Concerns

Posted on May. 30 2020

In Focus: Musicians Band Together to Send Message of Hope to Frontline Workers

Posted on May. 29 2020

Lakewood Health System's Eagle Bend Clinic to Reopen on June 1

Posted on May. 29 2020

Minneapolis Police Officer Charged With Murder in Death of George Floyd

Posted on May. 29 2020

COVID-19 Deaths Near 1,000 in Minnesota

Posted on May. 29 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.