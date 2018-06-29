Operation Dry Water to Crack Down on B.W.I’s This Weekend

Boaters Beware, as today kicks off an annual nationwide campaign to deter boaters from operating their watercrafts under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Operation Dry Water is a boating while intoxicated awareness and enforcement campaign that runs during the weekend before the Fourth of July. The Sheriff’s office works with the Department of Natural Resources during this campaign, and both departments will be on duty this weekend.

Last Year Operation Dry Water made over 500 arrests nationwide.

With Independence Day falling on a Wednesday this year, there will be a heightened sense concerning B.W.I’s all week.

For more information on how to be safe on the water listen to Scott Goddard, Crow Wing County’s Sheriff Office Captain, in the video below.