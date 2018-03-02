One Man Dead After Semi Accident In Aitkin County
A Merrifield man has died after his Kenworth tractor trailer broadsided a Wilson trailer being hauled by another tractor along Highway 169 and County Road 3 in Aitkin County on Thursday morning.
Terry Lee Page, 60, of Merrifield, was traveling southbound on Highway 169 when the 2016 Kenworth tractor broadsided a Wilson trailer carrying lumber and being hauled by a 2001 Mack Tractor at County Road 3 in Aitkin County. Page died in the accident.
The driver of the Mack Tractor, 45-year-old Garin Lee Hockett, of Backus, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More
Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More
Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More
Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More