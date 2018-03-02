DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

One Man Dead After Semi Accident In Aitkin County

Clayton Castle
Mar. 2 2018
Leave a Comment

A Merrifield man has died after his Kenworth tractor trailer broadsided a Wilson trailer being hauled by another tractor along Highway 169 and County Road 3 in Aitkin County on Thursday morning.

Terry Lee Page, 60, of Merrifield, was traveling southbound on Highway 169 when the 2016 Kenworth tractor broadsided a Wilson trailer carrying lumber and being hauled by a 2001 Mack Tractor at County Road 3 in Aitkin County. Page died in the accident.

The driver of the Mack Tractor, 45-year-old Garin Lee Hockett, of Backus, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bigfork Man Dies In One-Vehicle Crash

Man Seriously Injured In Head-On Crash With Semi In Brainerd

Two Injured in Aitkin County Crash

Body Of Truck Driver Who Went Off Bridge Located

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

In Focus: Midwinter Interlude Exhibit Displays Work By BSU Staff

There are quite a few staff members at Bemidji State University who have talents that stretch beyond the classroom. Every year, they hold the
Posted on Mar. 3 2018

Latest Stories

In Focus: Midwinter Interlude Exhibit Displays Work By BSU Staff

Posted on Mar. 3 2018

Salem West Flourishing One Year After Devastating Fire

Posted on Mar. 2 2018

Zachary Todd Anderson Pleads Guilty To First-Degree Murder

Posted on Mar. 2 2018

Recording Of Jazz Compositions By Prince's Father Released

Posted on Mar. 2 2018

Brainerd Girls Basketball Ends Season With Loss To Buffalo

Posted on Mar. 2 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.