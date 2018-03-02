One Man Dead After Semi Accident In Aitkin County

A Merrifield man has died after his Kenworth tractor trailer broadsided a Wilson trailer being hauled by another tractor along Highway 169 and County Road 3 in Aitkin County on Thursday morning.

Terry Lee Page, 60, of Merrifield, was traveling southbound on Highway 169 when the 2016 Kenworth tractor broadsided a Wilson trailer carrying lumber and being hauled by a 2001 Mack Tractor at County Road 3 in Aitkin County. Page died in the accident.

The driver of the Mack Tractor, 45-year-old Garin Lee Hockett, of Backus, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.