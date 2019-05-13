Lakeland PBS
One Man Injured In One-Vehicle Rollover Near Brainerd

May. 13 2019

One person was injured in a one-vehicle rollover near Brainerd Saturday at 8:38 p.m.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriffs Office, a witness said a vehicle, driven by Andrew Ryan Plunkett, age 28 of Garrison, was traveling eastbound on County Road 2 and was approaching the witness at a high rate speed. 

The witness said he saw the vehicle hit a road approach on the north side of County Road 2.

According to Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, responders and North Memorial Ambulance attended to Plunkett’s injuries.

Plunkett was transported to the emergency room.

Malaak Khattab

