One Dead in Itasca County Motorcycle Crash
A motorcycle crash in Itasca County has killed one person and sent another to the hospital.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, John Max, 50, and Kristine Grover, 24, were traveling with a motorcycle group in Itasca County north of Hill City on Friday, September 10th in Spang Township. Around 11:24 a.m., the group of motorcyclists reportedly came to an abrupt stop while heading northbound on Highway 169 just south of Smith Lake Trail. Max and Grover were traveling at the rear of the large group. The rapid break caused their Harley Davidson to lose control, swerving towards the southbound ditch. The vehicle went on its side during the crash.
Max, the driver, sustained non life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital. Grover, the passenger, died on the scene. Both were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. No alcohol was involved.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and Hill City Fire Department all assisted on the scene.
