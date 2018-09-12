Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

One Dead In Drowning After Car Accident In Grand Rapids

Rachel Johnson
Sep. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

Jacob Duffney, 24, of Aitkin was found dead after a vehicle was submerged in Crystal Lake in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department, at around 2:47 a.m. on September 12 a vehicle with two occupants crashed into the lake after approaching the intersection of Pokegama Avenue and Crystal Lake Boulevard.

The female passenger, 22-year-old Savannah Hegdahl, was able to escape the vehicle and is being treated at the Grand Itasca Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors at the north end of Pokegama Avenue awoke to the sound of a car accelerating at a high rate of speed and alerted the authorities, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is being investigated by the Grand Rapids Police Department, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

In Focus: Artists Show Off Their Work At Grand Rapids First Friday

Missing “Ruby Red Slippers” Found After 13 Years

Garland’s Stolen Ruby Slippers From Wizard Of Oz Found

Governor’s Debate In Grand Rapids Cancelled

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Two People Sent To Hospital After Crash In Royalton

Two people were sent to the hospital yesterday after a two-car crash in Royalton. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office got the call at 12:17 in
Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Two People Sent To Hospital After Crash In Royalton

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Public Invited To Attend Backroads Tapings In Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Bemidji Volleyball Falls To D-G-F

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Bemidji Girls Swimming & Diving Beats Competition At Home

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Bemidji Girls Tennis Beats East Grand Forks In Invitational

Posted on Sep. 12 2018

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.