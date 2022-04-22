Lakeland PBS

Officials: 9-Year-Old Dies in Accidental Shooting in Southwest MN

Emma HudziakApr. 22 2022

LYND, Minn. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has died after she was accidentally shot at a home in southwestern Minnesota, authorities said.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a residence near Lynd, a town southwest of Marshal. The girl was taken by air to a hospital and died Tuesday. She has not been identified.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting has been classified as accidental, but the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed who fired the fatal shot or how the girl or anyone in the home was able to gain access to the gun.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

45-Year-Old Akeley Man Dies in House Fire Wednesday Night

Person Fatally Shot After Encounter with Police in Chisholm

Warroad Man Dead After Train Strikes His Vehicle

BSU to Take Over Stewardship of Shingobee Headwaters Aquatic Ecosystems Project

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.