NTC Nursing Program Receives Full National Accreditation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The nursing programs at Northwest Technical College have received full accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. The commission granted accreditation to NTC’s practical nursing diploma and associate of science degree nursing programs.

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing supports the interests of nursing education, nursing practice and the public by providing specialized accreditation for all levels of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs.

Accreditation of a nursing program or transition-to-practice program is a process where a program is evaluated by a group of its peers in order to determine its quality. Peer evaluators conduct this evaluation by having an in-person “site visit,” after which an accreditation decision is made by the the organization’s Board of Commissioners. When a nursing program holds accreditation, it means the commission recognizes that a nursing program meets a set of standards and can be trusted to deliver quality education.

“For our current students and prospective students, this is confirmation that our program provides a high-quality education that has been evaluated on a national level, and meets the commission’s standards for quality nursing education,” said Ashley Anderson, nursing faculty at NTC. “The training student receive and the knowledge they gain at NTC will put them on a path to a rewarding career in nursing. Accreditation is a quality indicator that many employers use to recognize the high standards you were held to during your training.”

According to the commission, accreditation to a specific program can benefit students, faculty and administrators of the college.

Benefits include eligibility for student admission to baccalaureate or graduate level programs, professional development opportunities for faculty, funding support from federal and state agencies, ability to transfer credits to another program and more.

“Quality nursing education is the leading influence in training well-prepared nurses for the growing demand in healthcare,” she said. “Achieving accreditation demonstrates successful evaluation of the nursing programs at NTC and provides established standards to sustain accreditation for years to come.” said Michele Brielmaier, dean of nursing and human services.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today