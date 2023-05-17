Northwoods Experience: We Are Water MN’s Nitrate Testing Offers Guidance for Area Residents

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We Are Water MN offered free nitrate testing for well water this past Saturday at Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River. The free testing is part of their traveling exhibit, where over 70 residents brought mason jars and water bottles filled with water they wanted tested.

The process begins by labeling containers for tracking purposes. The water is then poured into cups and infused with hydrochloric acid to ensure the testing machine stays clean for the next sample. After the water is poured in, it goes through a spectrophotometer that uses light waves to measure nitrate levels, where the more nitrate there is, the less light there is that can penetrate the water.

The result of the screening is given in parts per million (PPM). Anywhere from 0-3 PPM is normal background levels as nitrate is a naturally occurring compound in ground water and soil. Anything from 4-7 PPM could indicate an outside source is getting into the water. Lawn fertilizer, pesticides, septic tanks, and animal waste are some of the biggest culprits.

Levels of 8-10 PPM is concerning, and it is suggested to have your water system treated. Anything over 10 PPM is not safe for infants under six months of age or pregnant women. Alternative water sources are recommended, and professionals should be brought in to assess the situation further.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture recommends testing your well water at least once a year for nitrate because elevated levels can indicate other contaminants as well, including, but not limited to, arsenic, manganese, coliform, iron, and lead. For more information regarding nitrate testing or if you would like to have your water tested professionally, you can visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website for a list of testing labs near you.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today