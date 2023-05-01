Traveling Exhibit “We Are Water MN” Opens in Pine River

Click to print (Opens in new window)

We Are Water MN is the newest exhibit to open at Happy Dancing Turtle in Pine River. The traveling exhibition is a project of the Minnesota Humanities Center and is intended to engage Minnesotans with the state’s most important resource: water.

Water is everywhere, from the obvious places like lakes and rivers to where we take it for granted, like the kitchen sink. Some use water for recreation, while for others it sustains their way of life. From fisherman to farmers to vacationers, We Are Water MN is an opportunity for people to share their stories about water and see how they are all connected by it.

We Are Water MN will remain open in Pine River until June 19th, when it will travel to the Somali Center in the Twin Cities before eventually heading up to the Roseau County Historical Society on August 17th.

