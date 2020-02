Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This past Sunday, Mount Ski Gull and the Brainerd Fire Department hosted their “Fire and Ice” fundraiser to help raise money for winter equipment for the Brainerd firefighters. The event was held at the newly revamped Snow Tubing Hill at Ski Gull, where guests got to put the hill to use for a great cause.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today