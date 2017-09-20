DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: Many Biking Options In Brainerd Lakes Area

Clayton Castle
Sep. 19 2017
Riding a bicycle is one of the most popular leisure outdoor activities in the Northwoods. People are coming from all over the country to ride in the Brainerd Lakes area, where there are a number of different ways and places to bike, including the Cuyuna State Country Recreation Area in Crosby.

The Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Crew is a group that not only rides, but also helps upkeep the trails around the Cuyuna Lakes area.

Even if you don’t own a bike, there are multiple places you can rent one for an afternoon joy ride. Take Martin’s Sport Shop, for example. The store sees a number of different people who come in looking to rent a bike.

Between the Cuyuna Lakes Country State Recreation Area and the Paul Bunyan State Trail, which you can take to ride all the way to Bemidji, the bicycle riding in the Brainerd Lakes area has become a fabric of the community.

Clayton Castle
