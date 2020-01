Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s that season where Minnesotans like to head out to the lakes and ice fish. This year, however, ice conditions aren’t like they were in the past. For this week’s Northwoods Adventure, reporter Malaak Khattab explains why there aren’t many fish houses on lakes in Bemidji.

