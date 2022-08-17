Northwoods Adventure: Here for Good Market in 2nd Year in Downtown Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Destination Downtown Brainerd Coalition is in their second year of hosting a summer market in the streets of downtown Brainerd. The Here for Good Market is located on a closed-off street and aims to bring community members together to support local businesses.

The market is open for 13 Tuesdays during the summer starting in June and running through the end of August. From 3 PM until 7, visitors can check out what it has to offer by interacting with different vendors, business owners, and community members.

Downtown Brainerd has always been known for its plethora of different businesses, making the market another tool to help stay connected within the community by supporting local establishments. And that helps keep the Brainerd area as a go-to summer getaway from people looking to experience something a little different.

Whether you’re checking out the unique products on offer or just want to feel the community atmosphere, the Here for Good Market is just that – here for good.

There are just two more market Tuesdays left until next summer.

