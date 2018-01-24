Northwest Technical College Offering Scholarships For 1st Time Students

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji is offering $2,500 scholarships for first time students in high demand majors. A limited number of the Workforce Development scholarships will be available for students beginning college in fall 2018.

The scholarships are funded through a Minnesota State colleges and universities pilot program that supports students entering college for the 1st time in 5 high demand fields including engineering technology, practical nursing, dental assisting, medical coding and emerging computer technology.

“NTC provides education aligned to employment so students can achieve a high-paying, in-demand, technical career,” said Darrin Strosahl, NTC’s vice president for academic affairs. “These scholarships will provide needed financial support while students balance their home, work, and school schedules.”

NTC has less than 14 scholarships remaining. Applications for the scholarship can be completed online and due to the NTC office of administration by February 16th.

Applicants must be Minnesota residents who plan to enroll in college full time beginning in Fall of 2018. The scholarship recipients will be announced March 30th.