Northwest Angle Community Comes Together To Build A Never-Before 30-Mile Ice Road

For many in Northern Minnesota, ice fishing is a way of life. That’s especially true for the 120 residents that make up the Northwest Angle.

After the U.S.-Canadian border was shut down in March, many of the fishing resorts at the Angle were put in a tough situation because the only way to get to the Northwest Angle is to travel through Canada. Business came to a screeching halt for everyone at the Angle.

However, the ice fishing community came together and built a never-before, “Northwest Angle Guest Ice Road” that starts at Springsteel Resort in Warroad and travels 30 miles north, all the way to the Angle Inlet. Now anglers from far and wide are returning back to the Northwest Angle thanks to the community that banded together to make the first-ever Northwest Angle Guest Ice Road.

