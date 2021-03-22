No New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported For 1st Time Since Last April
Minnesota today reported 1,152 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths, marking the first day without any deaths from COVID-19 in almost a year.
The last time there were no new coronavirus deaths in Minnesota was April 19 of last year. The new cases came from 19,381 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 65 new confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 16
- Itasca – 6
- Koochiching – 1
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 7
- Morrison – 15
- Polk – 2
- Roseau – 2
- Todd – 6
- Wadena – 3
