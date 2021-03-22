No New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported For 1st Time Since Last April

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota today reported 1,152 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths, marking the first day without any deaths from COVID-19 in almost a year.

The last time there were no new coronavirus deaths in Minnesota was April 19 of last year. The new cases came from 19,381 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 65 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 1

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 16

Itasca – 6

Koochiching – 1

Lake of the Woods – 1

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 7

Morrison – 15

Polk – 2

Roseau – 2

Todd – 6

Wadena – 3

