No New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported For 1st Time Since Last April

Lakeland News — Mar. 22 2021

Minnesota today reported 1,152 new coronavirus cases but no new deaths, marking the first day without any deaths from COVID-19 in almost a year.

The last time there were no new coronavirus deaths in Minnesota was April 19 of last year. The new cases came from 19,381 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.9%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 65 new confirmed cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 2
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 16
  • Itasca – 6
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 7
  • Morrison – 15
  • Polk – 2
  • Roseau – 2
  • Todd – 6
  • Wadena – 3

