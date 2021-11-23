Nisswa Prepares to Host 40th Annual City of Lights Celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Nisswa is preparing to host its 40th annual “City of Lights” celebration. After making some last-minute adjustments in 2020 just to hold the event, this year the event returns to a more traditional one with some new features.

“We’ll have 30,000 twinkle lights in town and fireworks set to music,” Pam Dorion, Nisswa Chamber of Commerce President, said.

Dorion says streets will be shut down at 4 PM due to Black Friday shopping, and the fireworks will go off around 7:30.

