Nisswa Melanoma Survivor Shares His Story

Clayton Castle
Jul. 14 2017
Meet Raymond and Susan Kieffer. The married couple of 45 years have been through thick and thin together, including the hardest battle of the past eight years: Raymond’s battle with melanoma, discovered by Susan in 2009.

Despite first noticing the mole in 2009, Raymond wasn’t officially diagnosed with melanoma until 2012. His cancer had metastasized to the point where a trip to the Mayo Clinic delivered the news that he would have only weeks to live. The first thing he thought of was his family.

That was four years ago. Thanks to evolving treatments, Raymond’s last two CT scans have shown no cancer in his body. Raymond is in remission.

So do you know the warning signs of melanoma?

The way to remember the warning signs are to know the ABCDE’s of Melanoma:

A stands for an asymmetrical mole. B stands for borders that are rough and not smooth. C stands color. Melanoma has different shade of colors, not just one color. D stands for diameter. If a mole if larger than the size of a pencil eraser, it could be melanoma. And E stands for the evolution or change of a mole.

In addition, two of the biggest risk factors for melanoma are long exposures to the sun and the use of tanning beds.

As for Raymond, he’s just happy to be here and enjoy life, while continuing to love and thank his wife Susan for saving his life.

