Nisswa Mayor Demands Investigation Into Police Misconduct at City Council Meeting

Nisswa Mayor Fred Heidmann addressed the Nisswa City Council at their meeting today to demand an investigation into police misconduct.

Heidmann was arrested at the end of August for interfering in a traffic stop after refusing officers’ orders to move to a safe location. On September 4th, the Nisswa City Council passed a motion to request that Heidmann resign from his mayoral duties. Heidmann said during the meeting that he has brought forth police misconduct allegations prior to his arrest that the city council has never addressed.

The council did not confirm or deny his claims, and Heidmann stated that he does not plan to resign.

