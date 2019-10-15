New Prostate Cancer Support Group Starting In Brainerd

A new prostate cancer support group is starting in the Brainerd Lakes Area through Essentia Health.

According to a release, having cancer is often one of the most stressful experiences in a person’s life. Support groups help many people cope with the emotional aspects of cancer by providing a safe place to share and work through feelings and challenges alongside others who have experienced cancer in the past.

The first meeting of the new prostate cancer support group will take place at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. There is no charge to attend.

Discussion topics will include:

Treatments

Decisions in the selection of a medical team

Emotional and physical impact of the cancer on individuals and their families

The need to maintain a positive attitude

The role faith plays in conquering prostate cancer

The group is open to those who have experienced prostate cancer in the past, are currently dealing with it, or those simply wishing to become more aware of this common men’s disease.