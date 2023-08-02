Lakeland PBS

New Laws on Deep Fakes, Gun Background Checks, and More Take Effect in MN

Lakeland News — Aug. 2 2023

The legalization of recreational cannabis wasn’t the only new law that took effect as of August 1 in Minnesota.

A release from Minnesota House Public Information Services lists nearly 20 laws that were passed in the previous legislative session that took effect on Tuesday. Among the laws are:

  • The CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination based on traits associated with race, including hair texture and styles;
  • The criminalization of deep fake technology for sex-related crimes;
  • The criminalization of deep fakes used to influence an election or made with intent to harm a candidate;
  • Requiring background checks for private transfers of pistols and semiautomatic military style assault weapons;
  • The addition of federal provisions from the federal Indian Child Welfare Act to state law, including procedures and requirements for child protection, place, and permanency proceedings.

Parts of the education policy and worker safety requirements are also updated and will be implemented accordingly.

By — Lakeland News

