Red Lake Nation Opens 1st Recreational Marijuana Dispensary in Minnesota

Justin OthoudtAug. 2 2023

As of August 1st in Minnesota, the possession, use, and home growing of cannabis is now legal for people age 21 and older. The day also marked the official opening of the first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in the state, which is located in Red Lake.

“This is one of the few times that tribal nations actually get the edge,” said Jerry Loud, executive director of Oshkiimaajitahdah. “And so we’re going to capitalize on this and take advantage.”

Plans to make Red Lake’s NativeCare a recreational marijuana dispensary have been in place since February. NativeCare hopes that its operation will prove to be an asset to the Red Lake Nation and the state of Minnesota as a whole.

“On February 22nd of ’23, we opened our medical cannabis [dispensary], and from that day on, it’s been training for this day,” explained Loud.

NativeCare believes that its services will boost Red Lake’s economy, and judging by the many people lined up to purchase cannabis on the dispensary’s opening day, that may prove to be true.

“This is definitely going to be an economic driver,” added Loud. “There’s no projections but we’re just seeing from other communities and this should be a real driving force for the nation.”

In order to comply with state restrictions pertaining to recreational marijuana, NativeCare only allows customers to purchase up to two ounces of cannabis per visit.

Justin Othoudt

