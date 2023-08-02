Red Lake Nation Opens 1st Recreational Marijuana Dispensary in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As of August 1st in Minnesota, the possession, use, and home growing of cannabis is now legal for people age 21 and older. The day also marked the official opening of the first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in the state, which is located in Red Lake.

“This is one of the few times that tribal nations actually get the edge,” said Jerry Loud, executive director of Oshkiimaajitahdah. “And so we’re going to capitalize on this and take advantage.”

Plans to make Red Lake’s NativeCare a recreational marijuana dispensary have been in place since February. NativeCare hopes that its operation will prove to be an asset to the Red Lake Nation and the state of Minnesota as a whole.

“On February 22nd of ’23, we opened our medical cannabis [dispensary], and from that day on, it’s been training for this day,” explained Loud.

NativeCare believes that its services will boost Red Lake’s economy, and judging by the many people lined up to purchase cannabis on the dispensary’s opening day, that may prove to be true.

“This is definitely going to be an economic driver,” added Loud. “There’s no projections but we’re just seeing from other communities and this should be a real driving force for the nation.”

In order to comply with state restrictions pertaining to recreational marijuana, NativeCare only allows customers to purchase up to two ounces of cannabis per visit.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today