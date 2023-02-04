New Caribou Coffee To-Go Location Opens in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Another Caribou Coffee location has recently opened its doors – or rather, its windows – in Bemidji. The drive-thru location has been operating for about a week and is already seeing how it can impact the Bemidji community.

Whether it’s a cup of Joe in the morning or a little late-night pick me up, coffee is a part of many people’s days. And now, Bemidji has another option for those on-the-go in the form of a Caribou Coffee Drive-Thru, located where Dick’s Northside previously stood.

The new location is to-go service only. The decision to operate as such as formed by increasing trends of on-the-go customers. Along with the drive-thru, a walk-up window is also available for customers.

But opening is just the beginning for the new location, as Caribou is looking to positively impact organizations in the community. For their opening weekend, Caribou Coffee will donate $1 for every drink sold to the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. The fundraiser will go through Sunday, February 5.

