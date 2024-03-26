Nevis Boys’ B-Ball Takes Class A 3rd Place Finish with Win Over West Central Area
Nevis boys’ basketball made history last Thursday when they won their first quarterfinal in program history. Their bid for a Class A state title was cut short on Friday after falling to Cherry 76-58 in the semifinal game, but that didn’t end their season, as the Tigers still had the third-place game at the Gangelhoff Center on Saturday.
It was a chance for Nevis to end their 2024 campaign with a win. The team was taking on the tournament’s 2-seed, West Central Area from Section 6A.
Nevis went on to beat West Central Area 64-53. Two of their players, senior forward Austin Ahrendt and senior center Alex Lester, also made the Class A All-Tournament Team.
Elsewhere in the viewing area, Harrison Kennen, a junior forward with Pequot Lakes, made the Class AA All-Tournament team.
