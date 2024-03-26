Nevis Boys’ B-Ball Takes Class A 3rd Place Finish with Win Over West Central Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nevis boys’ basketball made history last Thursday when they won their first quarterfinal in program history. Their bid for a Class A state title was cut short on Friday after falling to Cherry 76-58 in the semifinal game, but that didn’t end their season, as the Tigers still had the third-place game at the Gangelhoff Center on Saturday.

It was a chance for Nevis to end their 2024 campaign with a win. The team was taking on the tournament’s 2-seed, West Central Area from Section 6A.

Nevis went on to beat West Central Area 64-53. Two of their players, senior forward Austin Ahrendt and senior center Alex Lester, also made the Class A All-Tournament Team.

Elsewhere in the viewing area, Harrison Kennen, a junior forward with Pequot Lakes, made the Class AA All-Tournament team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today