Lakeland PBS

Nevis Boys’ B-Ball Takes Class A 3rd Place Finish with Win Over West Central Area

Lakeland News — Mar. 26 2024

Nevis boys’ basketball made history last Thursday when they won their first quarterfinal in program history. Their bid for a Class A state title was cut short on Friday after falling to Cherry 76-58 in the semifinal game, but that didn’t end their season, as the Tigers still had the third-place game at the Gangelhoff Center on Saturday.

It was a chance for Nevis to end their 2024 campaign with a win. The team was taking on the tournament’s 2-seed, West Central Area from Section 6A.

Nevis went on to beat West Central Area 64-53. Two of their players, senior forward Austin Ahrendt and senior center Alex Lester, also made the Class A All-Tournament Team.

Elsewhere in the viewing area, Harrison Kennen, a junior forward with Pequot Lakes, made the Class AA All-Tournament team.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.