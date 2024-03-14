Nevis Boys B-Ball Defeats Browerville to Advance to Section Title Game

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The boys’ basketball section tournament continued Wednesday with semifinal matches and subsection championships. That included a rematch of last year’s 5A West subsection championship between Nevis and Browerville, a game which Nevis won 49-35.

Tonight, both Tiger teams were duking it out for more than just mascot naming rights – a spot in the Section 5A championship was on the line. Nevis ultimately triumphed over Browerville in the Battle of the Tigers 76-55 and advance to the section title game, where they’ll try to make it four straight trips to the state tournament.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today