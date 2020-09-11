Nearly 500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There were 484 new coronavirus cases reported in Minnesota today. Minnesota health officials also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths today. Seven of the 13 deaths were those in long-term care facilities, and one death was someone in a group home or residential behavioral health setting.

The 484 cases came from 17,841 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.7%.

There are currently 253 people currently hospitalized because of the virus, down by four from yesterday. Of that number, 139 are hospitalized in ICU, which is one more than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported a total of 28 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 4

Cass – 1

Clearwater – 2

Crow Wing – 1

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 3

Koochiching – 1

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 8

Roseau – 3

Todd – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today