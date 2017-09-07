Near Perfect Fall Leaf Season Is Expected

The amount of rainfall and summer sun have combined to bring the fall colors alive.

Starting Sept.7 and on Thursdays throughout the fall, the Fall Color Finder will be available to learn about the peak fall color. The website has a map to show peak colors across Minnesota, a link to fall color programs and events and a way to share personal photos of fall colors.

According to a DNR press release, “It’s that time of year again – kids are back in school, evenings are getting cooler, and leaves are changing color,” said Lt. Gov. Tina Smith. “This fall, I encourage Minnesotans to get outside and enjoy fall colors in their state parks. Minnesotans can even use the DNR’s Fall Color Finder to determine when leaves will be most vivid in every corner of the state. I hope to see you on the trail this fall.”

So why do leaves change color? Well, color change is triggered by longer end-of-summer days and shorter amounts of sunshine mixed with cooler nights.

The decreased daylight means that the leaf vanes that carry liquid sugar in and out of the leaves gets cut off. The sugar left in the leaf causes the red and purple colors to develop.

In general colors tend to peak between mid-September and early October in the northern Minnesota. The central part of the state will tend to see peak by late September and early October.

The website for fall colors can be found at: http://www.mndnr.gov/fallcolors.