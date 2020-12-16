Nature: Snowbound: Animals of Winter

December 23 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The coldest and snowiest places on earth, such as the Arctic Circle or Antarctica, pose a challenge to human visitors. But what about the year-round animal population? How do they cope for many months with life in these frozen wonderlands where temperatures can plummet to as low as minus 50 degrees? Find out how these creature adapt to their surroundings or employ clever tactics to survive.