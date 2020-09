Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

September 10 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

We meet the people behind a new Miami documentary premiering during next week’s 22nd annual Miami Jewish Film Festival – My Survivor – showing how the realities of the Holocaust are being passed onto the next generation.