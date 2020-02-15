Lakeland PBS

My Music: Nat King Cole’s Greatest Songs

February 22 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The My Music series proudly presents a centennial celebration of the immortal Nat King Cole with the first-ever special to present full performances of his greatest hits and cherished standards. The elegance, warmth and beauty of Cole’s voice is unmatched in the history of popular music. Rarely seen footage from his groundbreaking 1950s variety show paint a nostalgic portrait of an impeccable and timeless artist.

 

