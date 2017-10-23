DONATE

Motorcycle Crash Sends Bemidji Man To The Hospital

Josh Peterson
Oct. 23 2017
A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after crashing Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee and a Harley Davidson were both eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 at Highway 197 in Bemidji. A 17 year- old male who was driving the Jeep, moved from the right lane and then to the left lane, forcing the Harley into the median. The vehicles did not make contact.

Joseph Allen Raiter, 65, Bemidji suffered non- life threatening injuries, and was sent to Essentia Fargo.

Raiter was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

