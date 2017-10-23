Motorcycle Crash Sends Bemidji Man To The Hospital
A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after crashing Friday afternoon.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Cherokee and a Harley Davidson were both eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 at Highway 197 in Bemidji. A 17 year- old male who was driving the Jeep, moved from the right lane and then to the left lane, forcing the Harley into the median. The vehicles did not make contact.
Joseph Allen Raiter, 65, Bemidji suffered non- life threatening injuries, and was sent to Essentia Fargo.
Raiter was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More
A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More
What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More
I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More