More Arrests Made at Line 3 Construction Sites

Seven people have been arrested in recent incidents at Enbridge Line 3 worksites.

In Wadena County, five people, all from out of state, were arrested last week in connection to the Enbridge Line 3 project.

On July 23, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to an incident at a Line 3 worksite. According to a release, at around 4 AM, deputies on scene were alerted by construction workers of individuals attempting to breach the fencing around the construction site. By the time deputies were able to locate the individuals, several of them had climbed over the fence, making their way into the construction area.

Those arrested:

Randy Navarrete, 31, of Magna, UT

Caleb Django Schwartz, 23, of Tarrytown, NY

Joel David Atkinson, 31, of Albany, OH

Claire Elena Pryor, 21, of Ashland, OR

Sarah Isabel Contreras, 24, of Berkeley, CA

Four of the individuals were able to lock themselves to equipment on site, while a fifth was apprehended and arrested by deputies on scene.

All were charged and appeared in court on Monday for charges of felony theft, gross misdemeanor trespass, and more. All individuals posted bail or bond and were released from custody.

This week, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of multiple individuals trespassing at a Line 3 worksite in Straight River Township, about five miles south of Park Rapids.

According to a release, on July 27, deputies arrived at the site and learned that Brock Hefel, 25, of Dubuque, IA and Aiden Sponheim, 24, of Minneapolis had crawled into a pipe. In an attempt to apprehend the two individuals, two of the deputies attached themselves to ropes and went into the pipe, but both Hefel and Sponheim crawled further down.

At 1,540 feet, deputies were able to apprehend the two individuals. Hefel and Sponheim were transported to the Hubbard County Jail and are facing trespass and felony theft charges.

