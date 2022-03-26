Lakeland PBS

Mobile Food Distribution Coming to Sanford Center on Monday

Mary BalstadMar. 25 2022

A mobile food distribution will be held on Monday, March 28 at the Sanford Center parking lot starting at 9 AM.

This free food box pickup is hosted by the North Country Food Bank in East Grand Forks, in collaboration with United Way of Bemidji and the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

The main purpose of this event is to be a supplemental distribution, meaning that this should not replace a family or individual’s regular visits to their local food shelf. Mobile food distributions like these can help assist those who face food insecurity, especially when the price of other items, like gas or meat products, are on the rise.

The food distribution is scheduled to operate until 11 AM or when all the food is given out. There is a limit of one box per person or family, but a box can be picked up for another community member or family with a representative present.

By — Mary Balstad

