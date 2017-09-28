MnDOT Wants Your Participation In Bike And Walk To School Day

Thousands of students in more than 200 schools across Minnesota will participate in International Walk and Bike to School Day on Oct. 4, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The annual event sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School, encourages students and parents to get outside, increase their physical activity, teach pedestrian and bicycle safety, reduce traffic congestion and strengthen connections between families, schools and communities while walking and biking to school.

“Walking and biking to school or work are great ways to skip traffic, get a little exercise and enjoy beautiful Minnesota,” said Lt. Governor Tina Smith. “I encourage Minnesota students and their families to participate in Walk and Bike to School Day on Oct. 4. I hope to see you out there.”

Participants can also join in the Walk to School Day photo contest by submitting photos on the MnSRTS Facebook page with the hashtag #mnwalks. Learn more at www.mnsaferoutestoschool.org under the current programs tab.