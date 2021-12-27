MN Surpasses 1 Million COVID-19 Cases on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As of Monday, Minnesota has now surpassed one million total COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

4,155 new cases were reported today along with 53 COVID-19 related deaths. Due to the Christmas holiday, today’s numbers are for data from last Thursday, December 23.

There were 12 deaths reported in the Lakeland viewing area:

One person from Beltrami County between the ages of 55 and 59

Two people from Cass County, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and the other between the ages of 75 and 79

Two people from Crow Wing County, one between the ages of 45 and 49 and the other between the ages of 70 and 74

Three people from Itasca County, one between the ages of 55 and 59, one between the ages of 65 and 69, and one between the ages of 80 and 84

One person from Mille Lacs County between the ages of 60 and 64

One person from Morrison County between the ages of 50 and 54

Two people from Roseau County, one between the ages of 60 and 64 and the other between the ages of 80 and 84

The seven-day average for case positivity is currently at 8.6%, down from 10.0% a week ago.

There are currently 1,394 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 335 of those in ICU beds. This is down from one week ago, when 1,556 were hospitalized and 374 were in ICU beds.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 185 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 2

Beltrami – 19

Cass – 13

Clearwater – 1

Crow Wing – 39

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 30

Koochiching – 6

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 16

Morrison – 16

Polk – 10

Roseau – 3

Todd – 14

Wadena – 9

