MN Senators Attend Virtual Meeting About Prescription Drug Prices

U.S. Senators Amy Klobochar (D-Minn.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) will attend a virtual AARP meeting to discuss prescription drug prices this afternoon.

The two senators are joined by AARP member Ken McInnis and AARP State Direction Carla McLeer. The organization is hosting the event after 89,000 members called on Congress to take action in lowering the price of prescription drug prices. McInnis will share his story about his severe psoriasis as part of the virtual panel.

Both Klobuchar and Smith have voiced their support of lowering prescription drug prices. They will talk about their work in Congress to try and lower the out-of-pocket costs and list prices.

The virtual conference will take place over Zoom at 3:30 P.M. CST today.

