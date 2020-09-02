MN DNR Advising Public to Look Out for Invasive Jumping Worms

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning gardeners and anglers to be on the lookout for invasive jumping worms. These worms can quickly degrade soil and damage garden plants and lawns.

Jumping worms are a newer type of invasive species in the state. The worms eat plant roots damaging garden plants and sod and turn rich soil into small crumbles that ultimately depletes nutrients and disturbs the soil fungi, which impacts the health and productivity of plants. They are called “jumping worms” because when disturbed, they can sometimes jump and move in an “S” shape similar to snakes.

You can contact the Information Center at 888-646-6367 or info.dnr@state.mn.us if you think you have found jumping worms.

