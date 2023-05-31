Mississippi Music Returns for 7th Summer Concert Series in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji waterfront will once again come alive as the Mississippi Music concert series returns for its 7th season.

From the blues to folk music, eight musical acts will bring another part of summer fun to the shores of Lake Bemidji. The summer sounds already include traffic, tourists and the waves of the lake. For the seventh year, music will once again join the summer air on Wednesday evenings.

“Concerts happening in Park Rapids and Mankato and Saint Cloud, all around,” said Mississippi Music Chair Kristi Miller. “It’s a good draw, fun thing to do.”

The series showcases eight artists each year. The artists are mainly from Minnesota, with one from out-of-state. When crafting the lineup, the board considers not only unique sounds but also original songs.

“A lot of that has to do with [wanting] to support musicians, and so we really do what to create gig opportunities,” explained Mississippi Music Board Member and Lineup Curator Charlie Poulkrabek. “…Be supportive of musicians who are writing original music and really putting themselves out there and finding success at it.”

Started in 2016, the Mississippi Music concerts bring an estimated 500 people per show not only to the waterfront but to the historic downtown Bemidji area as well.

“We have people that contact us…they’re looking for schedules early so they can plan their trips up here if they’re doing to visit based on this,” said Poulkrebek.

This year’s lineup is as follows:

June 14 – Lost Walleye Orchestra

June 21 – Sam Miltich and Friends with Charmin Michelle

and Friends with Charmin Michelle July 12 – Rich Mattson and the Northstars

July 19 – The Magic Castles (feat: Jason Edmunds)

July 26 – Boss Mama & Jebberhooch (feat: Colleen Myhre )

August 9 – Jillian Rae

August 16 – The Hooten Hallers

August 23 – Known Only Locally

Concerts are every Wednesday evening and free to the public.

