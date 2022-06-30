Missing Bemidji Man Found Dead in Rural Beltrami County
The search for a missing Bemidji man has ended tragically.
Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel reports that 50-year-old Nathan A. Pochardt was found dead in a rural area of Beltrami County this morning. Beitel says there is no threat to the public and an autopsy is pending.
Pochardt was reported missing at around 8 PM on Monday night, and the Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday night they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating Pochardt, who they considered vulnerable to due his current mental health and threats of suicide.
