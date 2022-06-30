Lakeland PBS

Missing Bemidji Man Found Dead in Rural Beltrami County

Lakeland News — Jun. 30 2022

The search for a missing Bemidji man has ended tragically.

Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel reports that 50-year-old Nathan A. Pochardt was found dead in a rural area of Beltrami County this morning. Beitel says there is no threat to the public and an autopsy is pending.

Pochardt was reported missing at around 8 PM on Monday night, and the Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday night they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating Pochardt, who they considered vulnerable to due his current mental health and threats of suicide.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

RiverWood Bank’s Biggest Fundraiser Returns to Bemidji

Bemidji Begins 2022 Street Renewal Project at Ridgeway Avenue

Sanford Health Begins Giving COVID Vaccines to Kids 6 Months to 4 Years Old

Peoples Church in Bemidji Recognizes Public Health and Pride

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.