Missing Beltrami County Woman Found Unharmed

Lakeland News — Jun. 2 2023

Chessna Lalgie (aka Samara McLean)

A Beltrami County woman who had gone missing was located unharmed and safe on Thursday.

Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs credits excellent work from his investigative unit, the Minnesota BCA, Bemidji Police, Leech Lake Police, and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force in locating 32-year-old Chessna Lalgie, also known as Samara McLean.

Lalgie had been reported missing by her family, who have not had any communication with her since this past February.

