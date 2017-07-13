DONATE

Minnesota Super Bowl Announces Volunteer Headquarters

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 13 2017
The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee has announced its Volunteer Headquarters location, where applicants will be interviewed. The location in Downtown Minneapolis at the corner of Nicollet Mall and 7th St. (former Sports Authority) will officially open on Saturday, August 12.

The MNSBHC is looking for more than 10,000 volunteers to welcome more than one million visitors to the area during the 10 day festivities leading up to Super Bowl LII on Feb.4, 2018.

Thousands have already applied to join Crew 52 but they are still accepting applications for those who want to welcome guests at airports, hotels and sponsored events in the region.

The Host Committee is expecting to interview around 2,000 applicants per week beginning August 12 through October.

All applicants must go through a background check, interview and training sessions before helping during the 10 days leading up to the game. Volunteers will be asked to work a minimum of 3 shifts of between 4 and 6 hours and will receive a free winter-ready uniform and the opportunity to show off Minnesota on the world’s largest stage.

 

