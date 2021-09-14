Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Establishes Scholarship Fund for 2021

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel has announced the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2021.

Sheriff Beitel proudly announced that the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15-$2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 sheriffs of the state of Minnesota.

The Members of MSA gives special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two- or four-year law enforcement degree colleges. MSA also recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career. MSA recognizes some students that need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.

In making its selection of awards, the Scholarship Committee intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. The Scholarship awards will be announced by December 28 of the same year.

Applications will not be accepted after November 19, 2021. Application forms and statement procedures are available at the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and on the Beltrami County Sheriff’s webpage at www.co.beltrami.mn.us.

