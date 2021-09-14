Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Establishes Scholarship Fund for 2021

Emma HudziakSep. 14 2021

Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel has announced the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2021.

Sheriff Beitel proudly announced that the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15-$2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 sheriffs of the state of Minnesota.

The Members of MSA gives special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two- or four-year law enforcement degree colleges. MSA also recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career. MSA recognizes some students that need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.

In making its selection of awards, the Scholarship Committee intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. The Scholarship awards will be announced by December 28 of the same year.

Applications will not be accepted after November 19, 2021. Application forms and statement procedures are available at the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and on the Beltrami County Sheriff’s webpage at www.co.beltrami.mn.us.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Man Pleads Guilty to Committing 2nd-Degree Murder in Beltrami Co.

2,693 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

1,436 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Minnesota DFL Chairman Visits Beltrami County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.