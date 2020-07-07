Minnesota Sees Lowest Number of COVID-19 Deaths Since April 13th
Minnesota health officials reported three deaths Monday from COVID-19, the lowest number of deaths in one day since April 13th.
Hospitalizations are also remaining low at 258, the second-lowest total since April 22nd. 125 are currently in ICU – that number has been trending downward over the past month as well. By comparison, there were 206 people in ICU a month ago.
There were also 434 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, including four new cases in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Cass County – 1
- Clearwater County – 1
- Hubbard County – 1
- Polk County – 1
However, there were also seven new COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County that were announced on Monday but have not yet been included in the Minnesota Department of Health’s statistics.
