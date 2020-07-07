Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Sees Lowest Number of COVID-19 Deaths Since April 13th

Lakeland News — Jul. 6 2020

Minnesota health officials reported three deaths Monday from COVID-19, the lowest number of deaths in one day since April 13th.

Hospitalizations are also remaining low at 258, the second-lowest total since April 22nd. 125 are currently in ICU – that number has been trending downward over the past month as well. By comparison, there were 206 people in ICU a month ago.

There were also 434 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, including four new cases in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Cass County – 1
  • Clearwater County – 1
  • Hubbard County – 1
  • Polk County – 1

However, there were also seven new COVID-19 cases in Beltrami County that were announced on Monday but have not yet been included in the Minnesota Department of Health’s statistics.

