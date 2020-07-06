Seven New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Beltrami County Over Holiday Weekend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Beltrami County has reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases. This according to a Beltrami County Public Health Department press release today. Six of the cases related to a social group that had visited several establishments in the area during the time they were infectious.

Two individuals experienced symptoms that they recognized as possible indicators of COVID-19 and called to set up a test. When their tests came back positive, they communicated with all of the people they had close contact with during their infectious period and encouraged them to self-quarantine and get tested. Four of the close contacts have resulted in positive cases so far. All four were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms at the time of testing.

The seventh case does not have an identified link to the other six. They are waiting for test results from additional close contacts.

This has not yet been reflected by the MDH website.

Also included in the press release was the following information about COVID-19:

Wear a mask when in public. 10-50% of virus carriers are asymptomatic wearing masks helps control the virus and has been shown to lower COVID-19 spread.

Avoid enclosed spaces with groups of people, where the virus can linger in the air for long periods of time.

Get tested if you have cold or flu-like symptoms. Stay six feet away from others.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterward.

Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth – with unwashed hands.

