Minnesota Reaches Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccination Goal

Minnesota has reached the goal set by President Joe Biden to have 70% of people age 18 and older vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4.

Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesota reached that mark today. It appears the U.S. as a whole will fall just short of that with about 67% of the population expected to be vaccinated by the 4th. 17 other states have already reached the 70% mark with two others very close.

However, Minnesota has missed Governor Walz’s goal of vaccinating 70% of people 16 years of age or older by July 1. Right now, the state is at about 67% for that age group.

