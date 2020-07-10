Lakeland PBS

Minnesota Pollution Control Asking Public For Algae Bloom Lookout

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 10 2020

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is asking people to be on the lookout for harmful algae blooms in lakes and rivers around the state.

“If it looks and smells bad, don’t take a chance. We usually tell people: If in doubt, stay out,” says Pam Anderson, MPCA Water Quality Monitoring Manager. “If you’re not sure, it’s best for people and pets to stay out of the water.”

According to the Pollution Department, you can’t tell by looking at algae if it’s toxic. It may look like pea soup, green paint, or floating mats of scum, and it will sometimes have a bad smell.

If you do come in contact with blue-green algae, wash off with fresh water immediately, paying special attention to the areas your swim suit covers. Rinse off pets with fresh water, too, and keep them out of algae that has accumulated on shore.

 

