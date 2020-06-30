Minnesota Medical Association Urging Leaders to Call for Mandatory Mask Use

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) and 20 other state medical societies are urging public and private leaders across the state to require the wearing of face masks or face coverings to help control the spread of COVID-19.

“Minnesota is seeing improvements in COVID-19 cases, but the threat of this virus is not over,” said Keith Stelter, MD, president of the Minnesota Medical Association, which represents more than 10,000 physicians and physicians-in-training. “The medical benefits of wearing a mask are clear – a mask helps reduce virus transmission, particularly by individuals who are sick but have no symptoms and by individuals who have been infected but do not yet show any symptoms. Masks are also safe to wear.”

The MMA says that, along with staying home when you are sick, covering your cough, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands, wearing a mask is an important part of the COVID-19 prevention toolbox that should be broadly adopted.

“Statewide use of masks now in all indoor settings and on public transportation can help Minnesota avoid the resurgence of cases that is happening in many other states and avoid a backwards turn of the dial,” said Stelter.

The MMA and other state medical society organizations are calling on state, local, and business leaders to help all Minnesotans practice good health and support the community, suggesting a no shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service approach.

